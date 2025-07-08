North Lanarkshire crime: Police appeal after dogwalker attacked by two men in broad day light in Airdrie
Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was assaulted by two men while walking his dog.
The 41-year-old man was walking his Japanese Akita dog along Aitchison Street in Airdrie around midday on Friday when the men exited a van and assaulted him.
The injured man required medical treatment at Monklands District General Hospital. He has since been discharged.
Detective Constable Martin Daly, North Lanarkshire CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing as to what the cause of the altercation was, but the fact is that the injured man was punched to the ground and then further assaulted causing facial injuries.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have a description of the suspects, other than they were White, and believed to be in some type of works van. They may have had overalls and/or high-visibility jackets on, but that’s not confirmed as yet.
“Officers are checking local CCTV and carrying out door to door enquiries with residents in the area but would ask that anyone who may have information, or indeed any dash-cam or doorbell footage that may assist the investigation, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information can get in touch with the police via 101, quoting incident number 1324 of Friday July 4.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.