Officers are checking local CCTV and carrying out door to door enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was assaulted by two men while walking his dog.

The 41-year-old man was walking his Japanese Akita dog along Aitchison Street in Airdrie around midday on Friday when the men exited a van and assaulted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured man required medical treatment at Monklands District General Hospital. He has since been discharged.

The man was walking his dog at midday | Getty Images

Detective Constable Martin Daly, North Lanarkshire CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing as to what the cause of the altercation was, but the fact is that the injured man was punched to the ground and then further assaulted causing facial injuries.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a description of the suspects, other than they were White, and believed to be in some type of works van. They may have had overalls and/or high-visibility jackets on, but that’s not confirmed as yet.

“Officers are checking local CCTV and carrying out door to door enquiries with residents in the area but would ask that anyone who may have information, or indeed any dash-cam or doorbell footage that may assist the investigation, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can get in touch with the police via 101, quoting incident number 1324 of Friday July 4.