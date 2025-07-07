The woman died in hospital a week after the incident

Police are appealing for information after a 68-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Airdrie.

The crash happened around 6.45pm on Saturday, June 28 on the A89, Clark Street, near to its junction with Springwells Avenue.

Police Scotland said the crash involved a black Audi A4 and a blue BMW M2.

Emergency services attended and the passenger of the Audi, a 68-year-old woman, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

She died in hospital on Friday.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward. | Picture: Olivia Preston

The driver of the Audi, a 67-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Monklands and was later discharged.

Those in the BMW were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Sergeant Ross Allison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us.

“Similarly, anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiries is advised to get in touch.”