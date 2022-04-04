The start of the second half was delayed when Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart pointed out shards of broken glass in his goalmouth after a bottle was thrown on to the pitch, while other objects rained down when visiting player Jota was taking a corner kick.

A member of Celtic’s backroom staff later required stitches after being struck in the head while making his way towards the tunnel.

Ms Sturgeon labelled the actions of those responsible as “unacceptable”.

The start of the second half at Ibrox was delayed as broken glass is removed from Celtic 'keeper Joe Hart's goal. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“This sort of behaviour is not acceptable,” the First Minister told LBC on Monday morning.

“Whether it happens at a football match or in the street, people throwing glass bottles is just not acceptable.

“It’s mindless, thuggish behaviour and it has no place in any civilised society.

“But these are matters for the authorities, obviously for the football authorities and potentially for the police and criminal justice authorities.

Rangers ground staff pick up bits of glass. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Regardless of what team you support, I’m not the world’s biggest football fan and not just because my team is Ayr United, but people should be able to enjoy football.

“Football should be something that people can take their kids to and have a happy, joyful occasion.

“Behaviour like that whether it’s at an Old Firm match or any other football match besmirches that, and it should absolutely be seen as unacceptable.”

Celtic won the match 2-1 to move six points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with six games to play.

Reflecting afterwards on the delay to the start of the second half caused by the glass in Hart’s goalmouth, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “It’s never good that due to situations the game has to be stopped. Safety is first and I understand we have to wait for the pitch to be playable for both teams.”

Police Scotland said investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson added: “We are aware of a glass bottle being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, 3 April, 2022.

“One man has sustained injuries as a result of this and required treatment.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

