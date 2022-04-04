Rangers fans 'can't behave themselves' and have 'chip on their shoulder' claims ex-Celtic star

Celtic players had to dodge a missile while celebrating their win on Sunday, while a member of the club's backroom staff required stitches after being hit with an object.

In addition, a broken bottle was found in Joe Hart’s penalty box which delayed the start to the second half.

The supporters who threw the missiles were widely condemned by supporters and pundits on both sides.

Rangers ground staff pick up bits of glass. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Commons was strong in his own condemnation of the incident.

"Yet, with the eyes of the watching world fixed upon events at Ibrox, Scottish football's premier fixture showcased its ugly underbelly," he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"We've got Rangers fans to thank for that. Those missiles which pelted Joe Hart's penalty box and a Celtic member of staff were quite obviously thrown from sections of the stadium housing home supporters.

"Rangers have simply got to find the culprits and ban them for life. Seriously, what sort of idiot goes to a football match and thinks it's a good idea to throw bottles on to the pitch?”

He continued: "Rangers fans can't behave themselves at the best of times. They went down to Manchester in 2008 for the UEFA Cup final and caused mayhem.

"Then, after winning the title last year, they turned George Square into a riot zone. And these were supposed to be the good times?

"Rangers fans have a chip on their shoulders from the financial meltdown of 2012. They are very quick to play the victim card and seem to think the rest of the football world owes them a favour.

"Or that they can get away with blue murder and do whatever they please without any consequence. Now, admittedly, it would be wrong to tar them all with the same brush.

"A couple of my closest friends are Rangers fans and we have great banter together. It's all good-natured, knockabout stuff. But there is another element to a section of the Rangers support who are, frankly, a disgrace. They have absolutely no class whatsoever.”