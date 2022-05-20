Despite a reported loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade, it can’t be denied that true crime documentaries and TV shows are still pleasing Netflix’s reported 237 million subscribers worldwide – and they keep getting better.

And you would expect bosses at the subscription service to be confident they can turn the tide, following the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and crazy true content already added n the new year.

The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed true crime shows already this year, with a number of shows released on 2022 storming to the top of the Netflix UK charts.

However, if you’re searching for your next Netflix obsession, these 8 series are the best place to start.

1. Inventing Anna Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in true crime story Inventing Anna which sees a journalist investigate the case of the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. Photo: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX Photo Sales

2. Catching Killers Catching Killers released its second season at the beginning of the year after a successful first series. The show speaks to investigators who reveal the harrowing details of their efforts to catch serial killers. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing Downfall: The Case Against Boeing investigates two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the human cost. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman The Netflix true crime documentary about fake MI5 agent Robert Hendy-Freegard has shocked viewers across the globe and was released to critical acclaim. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales