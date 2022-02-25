Streaming giant Netflix continues to dominate the streaming world, and its no wonder, with a host of fantastic movies and hit TV shows earning them a reported 237 million subscribers worldwide.

And you would expect bosses at the subscription service will be delighted with their fantastic start to the year, as it users continue to grow due to the undeniably good content already added n the new year.

The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed film already this year, with a number of movies released on 2022 storming to the top of the Netflix UK charts.

However, if you’re searching for something to settle down to this evening, these 10 films are the best place to start, with popular review site Rotten Tomatoes ranking them the best Netflix have released or added to their platform so far in 2022.

1. Love and Leashes Love and Leashes show that love never hurt so good when two co-workers enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain. Photo: Jun Hae-sun/Netflix

2. The Lost Daughter You can't get more highly rated than an Oscar nomination - and that's exactly what Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut has been handed. The psychological drama film is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Photo: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX © 2021

3. Bigbug Humans have ceded most tasks to AI in 2045, even in nostalgic Alice's home, however, that all changes when the robots stage a revolt and the human must stay locked indoors. Photo: Netflix

4. The Wasteland A family who live in isolation, far away from the rest of society find their peace disturbed when a terrifying beast approaches them and tests the family's ability to remain as a unit in The Wasteland. Photo: LANDER LARRAÑAGA/NETFLIX