Bad Vegan is just one of the shocking true crime documentaries released by Netflix this year. This show follows the story of Pure Food and Wine owner Sarma Melngailis,(Photo by Andrew Kent/Getty Images)

Netflix true crime 2022: Here are the 8 most highly rated new release true crime documentaries on Netflix

Check out the 8 best newly released true crime documentaries on Netflix UK in 2022.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 8:53 am

While there has been a reported loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade, it can’t be denied that true crime documentaries and TV shows are still pleasing Netflix’s reported 237 million subscribers worldwide – and they keep getting better.

Firestarter review and reaction, and ranking our favourite Stephen King adaptations - Not Everyone's a Film critic eps12

And you would expect bosses at the subscription service to be confident they can turn the tide, following the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and crazy true content already added n the new year.

Best movies on Netflix 2022: 10 of the most highly rated films on Netflix UK, as per Rotten Tomatoes

The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed true crime shows already this year, with a number of shows released on 2022 storming to the top of the Netflix UK charts.

However, if you’re searching for your next Netflix obsession, these 8 series are the best place to start.

Best series on Netflix 2022: The 10 most highly rated TV series on Netflix UK, as per Rotten Tomatoes

1. Inventing Anna

Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in true crime story Inventing Anna which sees a journalist investigate the case of the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.

Photo: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

Photo Sales

2. Catching Killers

Catching Killers released its second season at the beginning of the year after a successful first series. The show speaks to investigators who reveal the harrowing details of their efforts to catch serial killers.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing investigates two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the human cost.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman

The Netflix true crime documentary about fake MI5 agent Robert Hendy-Freegard has shocked viewers across the globe and was released to critical acclaim.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2