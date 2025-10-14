Officers recovered quantities of herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and plants.

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged after cannabis worth around £73,000 was recovered from a Moray property.

Officers, acting under a warrant, entered a property in Urquhart on Thursday and recovered quantities of herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and plants.

The recovery has an estimated street value of around £73,000.

They are both set to appear in court at a later date.

Following enquiries, officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old male and a 53-year-old man in connection.

Police say both were released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.