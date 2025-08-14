He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A man has been charged after a cannabis cultivation worth £178,000 was found within an Aberdeen property.

Officers acting on intelligence discovered 387 cannabis plants at a property on School Road at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

It is estimated to be worth £178,000.

A 34-year-old man was then arrested and charged in connection.

He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 13 August.

Detective constable Fergus Anderson said: "Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact police.

"Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

"This recovery means a significant quantity of drugs will not end up on our streets and underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”