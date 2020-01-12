Masked gunman threatens shop staff during robbery spree in Glasgow

A masked man armed with a gun threatened to shoot staff during three separate robbery incidents.

Police in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses to the crimes that took place in the space of about two hours last night (Saturday).

The first robbery happened at about 8.10pm at the PBH Superstore on Sandbank Street, Maryhill, where a man wearing a balaclava threatened a staff member with a hand gun and demanded cash.

A second incident took place around 9.15pm when a man, again wearing a balaclava and holding a gun, entered a Shop Smart store on 355 Bisland Road before threatening staff with his weapon. They refused to hand over any cash and he left empty handed.

But around 9.45pm, a third incident took place at the Scotmid Convenience Store on South Mains Road, Milngavie where a masked man holding a gun threatened staff and left with a sum of money.

Officers believe that the same suspect is involved in all three incidents.

He is 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in tall, slim to medium build and was wearing a black jacket with a hood up, a balaclava, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Neil Guy of Glasgow’s Robbery Unit, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of these robberies and attempted robberies.

“Each of the staff members have been left evidently shaken and there is additional patrols in the area for the time being.

“We believe that this man is responsible for the three incidents and I would urge anyone who witnessed someone matching this description, or someone acting suspicious in any of the three areas, to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask any drivers that may have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3289 of Saturday 11 January, 2020.