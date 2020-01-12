Police in Edinburgh appeal for information after serious assault leaves 37-year-old man in hospital

Have your say

Police are appealing for information from anyone in the area.

Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was attacked in Edinburgh on Saturday night.

Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was attacked in Edinburgh on Saturday night.

The serious assault took place in the Meadows area at around 11:15pm on Saturday 11 January.

The man, who has serious but not life threatening injuries has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Officers remain in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.Part of The Meadows close to Boroughloch Walk has been taped off.

Anyone who was in the area about that time and may have witnessed anything is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3961 of 11 January.