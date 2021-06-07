The young girl was walking near Balgillo Road, Dundee, and heading towards North Balmossie Street on Sunday between the hours of 4am and 5.30am when the attack happened.

When she reached Wyvis Road, she was approached by two men – in their 20s and with local accents – who spoke to her before she was sexually assaulted.

Wyvis Road, Dundee, where the teenage girl was approached and sexually assaulted picture: Google maps

Police enquiries carried out so far have confirmed there were several people in the Balgillo Road area who saw the teenager and spoke to her.

Officers are appealing to these members of the public and anyone else who may have information that will assist them with their enquiries to get in touch.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information on the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Laura Jenkins said: “I am appealing to the people who were in this area around the time mentioned to think back and consider what they saw or noticed. A girl has been sexually assaulted and you may have information which could assist our investigation. In particular, I would urge motorists with dash cams to check their footage as they may have captured images which could be vital in helping us identify the two men responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0872 of 6 June, 2021. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

