The 26-year-old victim was assaulted by two men in John Finnie Street, near Grange Place, in Kilmarnock at about 10.20pm on Saturday, 8 May.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged.

Following the assault there was a further incident in the same street involving a group of people blocking the road.

The victim had his jaw broken after he was attacked by two men in John Finnie Street, Kilmarnock, near to the street's junction with Grange Place.

Officers are now appealing for more information on the attack.

The first suspect is white, in his mid 20s to early 30s, about 5 ft 10, slim and was wearing a khaki green hat, a dark top and light coloured jogging bottoms at the time of the assault.

The second man involved has been described as white, in his early 30s, 6 ft 5 and was wearing a dark coloured top and light coloured jogging bottoms.

Detective Constable Robert Graham, East Ayrshire CID, said: "Officers have been checking CCTV and making local enquiries since the incident, however, are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

"After the assault there was another disturbance involving a number of people where vehicles on the road were obstructed as it spilled onto the street.

"We would ask anyone who saw the initial attack or who may have been driving past and has dash-cam footage to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information can contact officers at Kilmarnock Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 1255 of 10 May, 2021. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

