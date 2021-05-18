Man arrested and charged after body found in Glasgow flat

Craig Shaw, 45, was found dead at his home in Jedworth Road, Drumchapel, on Thursday, 22 April by friends who were concerned about being unable to contact him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5.30pm and a murder inquiry was launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Shaw was found dead at his home in Drumchapel, Glasgow picture: Google maps

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at the city’s sheriff court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Craig’s family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into Craig’s murder continues and I would encourage anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2750 of 22 April.”

Information can also be submitted via an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S12-PO1.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.