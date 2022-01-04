The 55-year-old was set upon by a group of people at the corner of Tullis Street and Greenhead Street in Bridgeton at around 8.15pm on Monday, January 3.

In an appeal, Police Scotland said he was “attacked by a number of unidentified people”.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a serious injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Constable Jay Gill said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance around the area on Monday evening to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2802 of January 3 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

