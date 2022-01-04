Man taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after gang attack in Bridgeton

A man was seriously injured in an attack by a gang of people in Glasgow.

By Laura Paterson
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:23 pm

The 55-year-old was set upon by a group of people at the corner of Tullis Street and Greenhead Street in Bridgeton at around 8.15pm on Monday, January 3.

In an appeal, Police Scotland said he was “attacked by a number of unidentified people”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Amber Gibson: Second man arrested and charged over the death of Hamilton teenage...

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a serious injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Constable Jay Gill said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance around the area on Monday evening to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2802 of January 3 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A man was assaulted by a group of people at the corner of Tullis Street and Greenhead Street in Bridgeton.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.