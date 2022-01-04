Amber Gibson: Second man arrested and charged over the death of Hamilton teenager

Amber Gibson, 16, who attended a specialist education unit in West Lothian, was found dead near to Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday, November 28.

She had left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, at about 9.15pm on the Friday evening and was reported missing later that night.

Days later her brother, Connor Gibson, 19, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court accused of Amber’s murder, sexual assault by penetration and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Tragic: Amber Gibson

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Now, Police Scotland has confirmed that a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with Amber’s death. The 43-year-old is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 5.

A police watchdog has been ordered to investigate Police Scotland's handling of the case, understood to relate to the missing person investigation.

A spokesman said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of a 16 year-old girl in Hamilton."

