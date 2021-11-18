Man arrested after car crash in Falkirk puts another man in hospital with 'serious injuries'

Police confirmed that they were called to the scene of the crash on Cumbrae Drive in Tamfourhill.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 1.20am on Thursday, 18 November, 2021, following the report of a two vehicle road crash on Cumbrae Drive, Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A two-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning on Cumbrae Drive, which is located in the Tamfourhill area of Falkirk.

"Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment of serious injuries.

"The road was closed for around three and a half hours.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles, who is a 38-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.