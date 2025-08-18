Police Scotland are hunting for the person responsible for racially abusive comments and the attack.

Police are hunting for a man who attacked and racially abused another man in a North Lanarkshire village.

A 49-year-old man was walking on Miller Street in Harthill, when a red Vauxhall Corsa stopped beside him around 7.20pm on Wednesday.

The man then got out of the car, attacked him and made racially abusive comments. The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The suspect was described by police as white, aged between 20 and 30, and wore a black football top with dark shorts and trainers.

Detective constable Verity Gregg said: “This has been an unprovoked attack on a man walking along the street. It is completely unacceptable. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time who may have information to get in touch with us.

“In particular, if you have any dashcam or doorbell footage, please pass it on as it could provide additional information on the incident or suspect.”