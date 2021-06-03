Man in hospital with serious injuries after knife attack in broad daylight

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by two blade-wielding criminals in broad daylight.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital after the armed assault on Speirs Road, Glasgow, at about 1.10pm on Wednesday.

His attackers fled the scene in a black hatchback car in the direction of Maryhill, officers confirmed.

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and analysing CCTV for clues to lead them to the suspects.

Speirs Road, Glasgow, where the attack happened.

Detective Sergeant Vincent Smith said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are asking for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident and have any information that could assist with our investigation that you come forward and speak to police.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may help with our enquiries, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 1623 of June 2.

