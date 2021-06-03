Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and gathered in the square on Saturday May 15 after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

Police said that four men, aged 19, 38, 58 and 35, have been arrested and charged in connection with the disorder in the city centre.

They have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Rangers fans gather in Glasgow's George Square to celebrate the club winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in ten years on March 7. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

There have now been 36 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.

Footage on social media at the time showed packs of fans brawling with each other, and launching traffic cones, plastic bollards and other missiles at lines of riot gear-clad police officers.

