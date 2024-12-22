Man dies after being found injured on Scottish street as police make arrest
A man has died after being found injured on the street in North Lanarkshire.
The 33-year-old was discovered after emergency services were called to Stirling Street in Airdrie around 2.45am on Sunday.
The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.
Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing.
Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues.
“I am aware that this incident will be of concern to the local community in Airdrie, but I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols are in the area as part of this ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the wider community.
“I urge anyone with concerns to speak to officers.”
Police have urged anyone with information, including personal or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0454 of December 22.