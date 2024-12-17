Man killed after Volkswagen Golf crashed into empty parked car as police launch probe

The crash involved a Volkswagen Golf and an empty Peugeot

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died after a car he was travelling in hit a parked vehicle.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 50-year-old woman on Clune Brae, Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, around 9.55pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has died in the crash | John Devlin

A 38-year-old man who was a passenger in the Volkswagen was pronounced dead after the car hit a parked Peugeot, which was empty.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested and released pending further inquiries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

An investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Inspector David Doherty said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. As our inquiries continue, we urge anyone who was in the area of Clune Brae and either witnessed the crash or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad