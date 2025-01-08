Man charged over alleged sex assault of teenage girl at Scottish bus stop

By Nick Forbes
Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:32 GMT
The incident involving a 15-year-old girl happened at a bus stop

A man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl at a bus stop in West Dunbartonshire.

The incident took place about 9pm on December 7 on Faifley Road in Clydebank, near the junctions with Langfaulds Crescent and Langside Street.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that a 67-year-old man has now been arrested and charged. He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Related topics:Police Scotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice