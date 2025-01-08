Man charged over alleged sex assault of teenage girl at Scottish bus stop
The incident involving a 15-year-old girl happened at a bus stop
A man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl at a bus stop in West Dunbartonshire.
The incident took place about 9pm on December 7 on Faifley Road in Clydebank, near the junctions with Langfaulds Crescent and Langside Street.
Police Scotland said on Wednesday that a 67-year-old man has now been arrested and charged. He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.