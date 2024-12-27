Scottish towns risk being 'cut off' as 1,400 live bus routes axed

Fears have been raised over Scots being “cut off” after it was revealed that the number of registered bus routes has fallen.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities risk being “cut off” after analysis showed the number of bus routes in Scotland has fallen dramatically.

The amount of live registered bus routes has plummeted by 44 per cent since 2006, according to analysis by Scottish Labour, with more than 1,400 routes lost since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 190 bus routes were cut within the past year alone | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some 190 bus routes were cut within the past year alone – a fall of 10 per cent.

Labour criticised the Scottish Government in relation to the figures and said its plans to introduce a franchising model have been delayed by five years.

READ MORE: Council demands SNP Government remove free bus pass from young people responsible for attacks

In 2019, the Scottish Parliament passed legislation giving local authorities the power to set up franchises. But the Scottish Government said it would not produce the regulations and guidance needed to use these powers until 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) agreed to start work on establishing local bus franchising in the west of Scotland, including Glasgow, stressing the model can significantly improve networks, lead to more passengers and boost accessibility.

The organisation said the process would cost up to £15 million and could take between five and seven years to establish.

Scottish Labour previously criticised the SNP for scrapping some bus funding in its 2025/26 Budget and accused ministers of dropping a pledge to invest £500 million in bus infrastructure.

Claire Baker, the party’s transport spokeswoman, said: “Lifeline bus routes in Scotland are disappearing by the day on the SNP’s watch, with huge social, economic and environmental consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Baker Labour MSP

“People are being robbed of their way to work and communities are at risk of being cut off altogether. The SNP has failed to act to reverse the decline, dragging its heels for five years while communities wait for franchising powers.

“It’s time to deliver a change in direction for our bus network and ensure that communities in every corner of the country have the reliable, affordable services they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We very much recognise the importance of local bus services to people and communities all over Scotland and want to encourage more people out of their cars and onto public transport.

“That is why we intend to increase funding to £465m to provide free bus travel to over two million people and for bus services in 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also created a new bus infrastructure fund and intend to increase investment in bus infrastructure, focusing on bus measures, making buses more attractive for passengers through quicker journeys and for operators to reinvest potential savings to provide further service improvements.