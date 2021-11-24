The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.
The assault took place at around 9.10pm on Thursday, August 26.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which happened at the home grounds of Aberdeen Football Club in August.
Constable Sam Ether said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.”
