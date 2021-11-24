Man charged by police after assault at Pittodrie Football Stadium in Aberdeen

A 65-year old man has been arrested and charged, in connection with the assault of a 26-year old man at Pittodrie Football Stadium in Aberdeen.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:19 am
The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The assault took place at around 9.10pm on Thursday, August 26.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which happened at the home grounds of Aberdeen Football Club in August.

The 26-year old man who was allegedly assaulted, reportedly sustained facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Constable Sam Ether said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.”

