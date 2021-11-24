The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The assault took place at around 9.10pm on Thursday, August 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which happened at the home grounds of Aberdeen Football Club in August.

The 26-year old man who was allegedly assaulted, reportedly sustained facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Constable Sam Ether said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.