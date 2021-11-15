The assault happened at around 9.10pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Pittodrie Football Stadium in Aberdeen.

A 26-year-old man suffered facial injuries in the attack but officers reported that he didn’t require hospital treatment.

Now, as enquiries into the assault continue, Police Scotland has released images of two men they wish to speak to who may be able to assist.

The first man they are hoping to speak to is described to be in his 50’s, tall and slim, and has short grey hair.

The second man is thought to be in his 40’s, is roughly average height and build, and has short dark hair.

Constable Sam Ether, said: “We are appealing for the two men in the images to come forward and speak to us.

“If you have any information or you know who they are, we would ask you to get in contact with Police.”

If you have any information to share on this incident, or if you know the two men in the images, you should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There is also an anonymous form via Fearless – a dedicated young person’s charity where you can get and give information about crime 100 per cent anonymously – which can be completed here.

