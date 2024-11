The search was carried out by police officers on the A9

A man has been charged after police found cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £200,000 during a search of a car on the A9.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £200,000 has been found during the search of a car by police | JTana - stock.adobe.com

Officers stopped and searched the vehicle near Ralia in the Highlands about 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 20.

The 33-year-old is expected to appear in court at a later date.