Man baited dead pheasants with rat poison in 'reckless action' over Scottish landowner feud

Clive Burgoyne pleaded guilty to a breach of wildlife legislation after lacing dead pheasants with rat poison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who baited birds of prey with pheasants coated in rat poison has been ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

Clive Burgoyne, 38, of Forfar in Angus, left four pheasant carcasses gutted and filled with rat poison as part of an ongoing feud with a neighbouring landowner over shooting rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the pheasant carcasses coated in rat poison | COPFS

He hoped his actions would cause reputational damage to the Guynd estate near Arbroath, Angus, according to prosecutors.

At Forfar Sheriff Court on April 22, Burgoyne pleaded guilty to a breach of wildlife legislation between January and February 2023. The court heard he left four pheasant carcasses coated in rodenticide, which would cause haemorrhaging, in a bid to harm birds of prey.

On Thursday at the same court, he was given a community payback order and 135 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors said he put birds of prey “at risk of injury or death” using a known rat poison that can kill a bird of prey in a single feed.

Prosecutors told how witnesses saw Burgoyne in the front passenger seat of a car travelling towards, and later away, from the Guynd estate on the morning of February 3, 2023.

A short time later, an estate worker discovered a dead pheasant on a footpath within the estate, COPFS said. The breast had been removed and the bird was covered in a quantity of grain and seed, which was then coated in a bright blue liquid.

A further search of the area revealed three more dead pheasants nearby, which had been similarly cut open and treated, according to COPFS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysis carried out by officials at the Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture confirmed the blue grain was a known rodenticide formulation. They believed the appearance of the pheasant carcasses suggested they had been prepared and set out with the intention of causing harm to birds.

After being arrested, a sample of Burgoyne’s DNA was found on all four of the dead birds.

A pheasant in the wild in Scotland | PA

Iain Batho, who leads on wildlife and environmental crime at COPFS, said: “It is highly important to preserve Scotland’s natural heritage, including the wildlife that forms part of it. As such, wild birds are given strict protection by our law.

“Clive Burgoyne’s reckless actions put various wildlife, particularly birds of prey, at risk of injury and death. COPFS takes offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act seriously and will prosecute individuals where there is sufficient evidence of a crime and where it is in the public interest to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad