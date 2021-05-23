Man arrested as armed police swoop on Montrose property

The 46-year-old was arrested after officers descended on an address in Montrose.

Marked police vehicles were seen in the Ferry Street and Commerce Road areas this morning.

Armed police and a specialist dog unit responded to an incident in Montrose this morning. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9am, officers acting under warrant searched a property in Ferry Avenue, Montrose, as part of an ongoing investigation.

"A 46-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.”

