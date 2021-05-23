Man arrested as armed police swoop on Montrose property

The 46-year-old was arrested after officers descended on an address in Montrose.
Marked police vehicles were seen in the Ferry Street and Commerce Road areas this morning.
Read More
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9am, officers acting under warrant searched a property in Ferry Avenue, Montrose, as part of an ongoing investigation.
"A 46-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.”
Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.