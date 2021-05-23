Man arrested as armed police swoop on Montrose property

A man has been charged following a raid by armed police in a Scottish town.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:11 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 46-year-old was arrested after officers descended on an address in Montrose.

Marked police vehicles were seen in the Ferry Street and Commerce Road areas this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Josh Taylor defeats Jose Ramirez to make boxing history and become super-lightwe...
Armed police and a specialist dog unit responded to an incident in Montrose this morning. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9am, officers acting under warrant searched a property in Ferry Avenue, Montrose, as part of an ongoing investigation.

"A 46-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.