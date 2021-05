An investigation was launched following the blaze, which took hold at a property in Renfrew’s WesterPark Gate at 3.10am on Saturday.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Neil Martin said: “This was a targeted attack that has been frightening for the occupiers of the house.

Police are treating a fire at a Renfrew property as attempted murder. Picture: John Devlin.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information on this incident or any CCTV images to contact us.”

Call 101. Quote reference number 0738 of May 23.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.