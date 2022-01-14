He was hit by a car on Whifflet Street in Coatbridge, at around 7.20pm on Thursday January 13.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another fatal road crash occurred in South Lanarkshire less than an hour before this incident. A 55-year-old woman was also killed, after being struck by a car in Rutherglen.

Police Scotland have issued an appeal on social media, and have asked witnesses of the Whifflet Street incident to come forward.

Sergeant John Tait from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Sadly two fatal road crashes have occurred in the region in a short space of time. We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Whifflet Street area at the time or has dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2982 of 13 January 2022.”

