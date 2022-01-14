Woman, 55, dies after being hit by car near Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire

A 55-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in South Lanarkshire.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:18 am

The woman was killed on Croftfoot Road, near Rutherglen, at around 6.35pm on Thursday, January 13.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Glasgow man denies shooting Dutch crime writer dead near Amsterdam sex club

Police in Lanarkshire have published an appeal on social media and are urging anyone who witnessed the fatal road crash to come forward with information.

Sergeant Adnan Alam from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage. It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dash cam footage from the scene to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2816 of 13 January 2022.”

Less than an hour after this incident, an 80-year-old man was struck by a car in North Lanarkshire. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A message from the Editor:

A woman has died after a road crash in South Lanarkshire.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.