The woman was killed on Croftfoot Road, near Rutherglen, at around 6.35pm on Thursday, January 13.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in Lanarkshire have published an appeal on social media and are urging anyone who witnessed the fatal road crash to come forward with information.

Sergeant Adnan Alam from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage. It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dash cam footage from the scene to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2816 of 13 January 2022.”

Less than an hour after this incident, an 80-year-old man was struck by a car in North Lanarkshire. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

