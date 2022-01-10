Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street in Greenock, at around 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.

Anderson, a Greenock local, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, but died a short time later.

The police began treating his death as murder following a post-mortem examination.

The enquiry into his death was being led by specialist officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

The accused is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff court on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends at this terrible time.

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of Adam Anderson.

“We would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.”

As part of their investigation, police set up an online portal to encourage the public to pass on any relevant information regarding the case.

