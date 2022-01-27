The mysterious item was discovered within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow at about 5pm on Thursday.

The area has been evacuated and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers are assisting with the incident.

Police confirmed the motorway, which was closed between junctions 12 and 15, has now reopened.

Earlier, officers urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes after police were alerted to the suspicious item.

The road closure brought traffic on the M8 to a standstill, according to commuters.

A police spokesman said: "Following our previous post, we can confirm the M8 motorway has now reopened.

Police received a report of a suspicious package, which found within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow.

"Officers are in attendance alongside EOD following the report of a suspicious package being found within a premises on Milnbank Street, Glasgow.

"A cordon will remain in place.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their patience."

