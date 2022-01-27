Boy, 2, taken to hospital after car crashed into pram in Glasgow's West End

A two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pram in Glasgow.

By Katharine Hay
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:08 pm

The collision involved a Volkswagen Golf and happened on Great Western Road, near Anniesland Cross, at about 8.10am.

Read More

Read More
Man convicted of murder of Rutherglen dad David Black, who died five years after...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment, but medical staff said he had not sustained serious injuries.

A section of Great Western Road was closed for about three hours.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police closed off a section of Great Western Road, after a car crashed into a pram on the Glasgow road. .

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.