The collision involved a Volkswagen Golf and happened on Great Western Road, near Anniesland Cross, at about 8.10am.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment, but medical staff said he had not sustained serious injuries.

A section of Great Western Road was closed for about three hours.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Police closed off a section of Great Western Road, after a car crashed into a pram on the Glasgow road. .