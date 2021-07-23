A Police helicopter, divers and rescue boats have been spotted in the Balloch area of the Loch on Friday evening.
Police Scotland confirmed that divers have been at the water as part of their search for the person.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance with two boats and two pumps in attendance.
Police Scotland has said the incident is ongoing after they were called to a report following a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are working with emergency services partners following a report of a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.”
