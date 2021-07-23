Loch Lomond incident: Emergency services including divers searching water at beauty spot in Balloch, Scotland following concern for a person

Police alongside other emergency services are searching the water at Loch Lomond following concern for a person.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:42 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:04 pm
Emergency services are searching the water at Loch Lomond following concern for a person on Friday evening (Photo: John Devlin).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A Police helicopter, divers and rescue boats have been spotted in the Balloch area of the Loch on Friday evening.

Police Scotland confirmed that divers have been at the water as part of their search for the person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance with two boats and two pumps in attendance.

Police Scotland has said the incident is ongoing after they were called to a report following a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh trains: No trains able to pass through Haymarket due to fault with ove...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are working with emergency services partners following a report of a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.”

Police Scotland

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.