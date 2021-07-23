Edinburgh trains: No trains able to pass through Haymarket due to fault with overhead lines between Haymarket and Edinburgh train stations

There are currently no trains able to head through Haymarket and access to Waverley was restricted due to a fault with the overhead lines between the Edinburgh train stations.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 8:09 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:36 pm
There are currently no trains able to pass through Haymarket as a result of the issue (Photo: John Devlin).
ScotRail announced that none of their trains are able to pass through Haymarket at all as a result of the issues.

Network Rail have also had to temporarily restrict access to Edinburgh Waverley due to the volume of people currently in the station.

However, the station is now fully open again.

Due to the overhead line issues in Edinburgh, the Caledonian Sleeper is also expected to be delayed via the Edinburgh to London Euston service on Friday evening.

Engineers are continuing to investigate the cause of the power failure to get trains back on the move.

Network Rail Scotland are dealing with the overhead line fault between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We've had to isolate the power supply in the area, including to Edinburgh Waverley.

"Please check with your train operator for updates.”

More to follow

