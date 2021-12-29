Lennon Fowler, 16, was reported missing from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire.

He was last seen in the Buchanan Street area, at around 4pm on Saturday, December 25.

He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. When he was seen last, he was wearing a black puffer style jacket, a black t-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.Police have said that Lennon has connections to the Bellshill, Motherwell and Coatbridge areas.Sergeant Adam Cameron said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information on Lennon’s whereabouts or to anyone who has seen someone matching his description to get in touch”.

Police Scotland have asked anyone with any information to contact them by calling 101, quoting incident 0330 of Sunday, December 26.

