There is a heavy police presence in the Templehall area. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

It comes after a heavy police presence was spotted the the Templehall area this afternoon.

Cairnwell Place, near the Templehall shops, had police vans blocking either end of the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have now confirmed that a man was taken to hospital for treatment on December 25 after being found seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man who was found with a serious injury at a property on Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy around 7.10pm on Saturday, 25 December.

“The victim was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“The 47-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday, 30 December.