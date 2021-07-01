Kinlochbervie: Search for diver missing off Sutherland coast

Emergency services have launched a search for a diver reported missing off the Sutherland coast in the Scottish highlands.

By Conor Marlborough
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:16 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The alarm was raised at about 11am, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The diver, who was part of a group, was reported missing when they failed to resurface by the dive vessel they were using close to Kinlochbervie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police Scotland, coastguard rescue teams from Kinlochbervie and Melness, a helicopter and the Lochinver RNLI lifeboat have all been deployed as part of a multi-agency response.

An MCA spokesperson said: "A mayday call has been put out to any nearby vessels to request their assistance in a search.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Six new coronavirus deaths as record-high Covid case numbers sur...

"The coastguard emergency tow vessel, Ievoli Black, has also joined the search effort further offshore."

It comes after the death of David Pleace, aged 57, a diver from Derby, Orkney, who had been reported missing Sunday, 27 June.

Police Scotland, coastguard rescue teams from Kinlochbervie and Melness, a helicopter and the Lochinver RNLI lifeboat have all been deployed as part of a multi-agency response.

His body was found on Monday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.