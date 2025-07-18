Kilmarnock fire: Second 12-year-old boy charged after fire that destroyed businesses
A second 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection after a fire in Kilmarnock.
Emergency services were alerted at around 9.30pm on Monday to a fire on the ground floor of a premises on Sandbed Street, which then spread to other premises.
On Thursday, police announced they had arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy in connection with the incident.
A number of businesses were destroyed as a result of the blaze - including SixtyOne cafe on King Street.
Two fire engines and a high reach appliance were initially sent to the scene and were then joined by another four appliances.
There were no reported injuries, and the fire is being treated as wilful.
On Friday, another 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged.
Both are due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
Two 11-year-old boys have also been traced in connection with the fire and officers say reports will be submitted to relevant authorities.
Speaking to The Scotsman on Wednesday, SixtyOne cafe owner Hasab Mohammed said: “I rushed over there and saw all the smoke. All I thought was ‘it’s over. My savings from my whole life, the past 15 to 20 years, it’s all done.’
“For me it’s my first business, when you’ve saved all your life, it’s hard.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3692 of 14 July, 2025.