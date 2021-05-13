Hundreds of demonstrators descended on Kenmure Street in the city today, after UK Border Force officials allegedly attempted to deport a pair of men from a property there.

Footage from the scene, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a small number of local residents rushing to block a Home Office van from leaving.

The incident was met with widespread criticism, including from the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who tweeted: “As constituency MSP, I am deeply concerned by this action by the Home Office, especially today in the heart of a community celebrating Eid.

She added: “My office is making urgent enquiries.”

Scottish Government Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf added both he and Ms Sturgeon had been in touch with the Home Office to abandon the operation.

Later, dozens of Police Scotland officers were called to the scene in Kenmure Street, as hundreds gathered around the Border Force van and demanded the men be released.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for the force said: “In order to protect the safety, public health and well-being of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest in Kenmure Street, Pollockshields, today, Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, has, following a suitable risk assessment, taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back to their community meantime.

“In order to facilitate this quickly and effectively, Police Scotland is asking members of the public to disperse from the street as soon as possible.

“Please take care when leaving the area and follow the directions of the officers on the street.”

The alleged Home Office deportation has been heavily criticised for falling on Eid, which marks the end of the Islamic period of Ramadan.

Tom, a neighbour who joined the protest on Kenmure Road this morning, compared the immigration operation to a police raid on Christmas Day.

"The solidarity shown today shows the community will not stand for their neighbours being dragged from their homes," the 31-year-old, who did not wish to reveal his second name, said.

