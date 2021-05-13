It is understood that two men were detained by UK Border Force agents at a property in Kenmure Road earlier this morning before being placed inside a waiting van.

But footage from the scene, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a small number of local residents rushing to block the vehicle from leaving.

Demonstrators, now numbering in their hundreds, have descended on the small residential street, where a standoff with Police Scotland officer is now unfolding.

‘This van is not going anywhere’

Speaking from the scene, Alison Thewliss MP, told The Scotsman she was heartened by the show of support for the detainees.

“As awful as this situation is, and as appalling as the Home Office has been, I’m really glad to see everybody coming out here and supporting their neighbours.

“Clearly this van is not going anywhere today, the people of Pollokshields are not going to allow that,” she added.

The Glasgow Central MP said she had written to Home Office Ministers about the incident this afternoon, but was yet to receive a response.

“I’m very keen for the Home Office to consider the situation and do what they can to try and resolve the situation because it’s just absolutely unacceptable,” Ms Thewliss said.

“The Home Office should not be trying to remove people at the best of times, and they certainly shouldn’t be doing it in the middle of a pandemic.”

‘Your house raided on Christmas Day’

The alleged Home Office deportation has been heavily criticised for falling on Eid, which marks the end of the Islamic period of Ramadan.

Tom, a neighbour who joined the protest on Kenmure Road this morning, compared the immigration operation to a police raid on Christmas Day.

"The solidarity shown today shows the community will not stand for their neighbours being dragged from their homes," the 31-year-old, who did not wish to reveal his second name, said.

"I'd ask Christians to reflect on what it would feel like to have your house raided on Christmas Day."

He said he believes two or three hundred people may have joined the protest, but law enforcement presence was "increasing fairly rapidly", with 10 police vans at the scene at around midday.

