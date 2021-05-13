Kenmure Street LIVE: Glasgow residents gather to block UK Border Agency allegedly attempting to deport neighbours

The crowds have gathered on Kenmure Street, with many surrounding the van holding their neighbour, and one person lying underneath it to stop it leaving.
Kenmure Street protest RECAP: Police release two men detained by immigration officials
Last updated: Thursday, 13 May, 2021, 18:04
Police order release of the two men detained by Home Office
Family members of the two men say that they are very grateful for all the protesters who are gathered in the street.
Scottish Refugee Council are now speaking, saying they strongly oppose the action of the Home Office.
Glasgow lawyer Aamer Anwar claims at protest that the Home Office choosing today to remove these men was “deliberate, provocative and deliberately intended to incite this.”
Man goes through the crowds handing out masks and other people are handing out these leaflets.
Paramedics have been taken into the van holding the two men.
Commenting on the dawn raid in Glasgow today which led to communities blocking immigration raid vans, Robina Qureshi, Director of Positive Action in Housing said:“We have seen a brilliant show of support from the local community for families from immigrant and asylum seeking backgrounds who right now in Glasgow, are too frightened to sleep for fear of dawn raids happening to them in their homes, where they are meant to be safe.
“They are being terrorised because they have the status of “asylum seeker”.
“This barbaric practice has no place in a civilised society.
“Im in no doubt that this is the Home Secretary simply using Glasgow and the rest of Scotland to stage her “new plan for immigration” by publicly intimidating vulnerable people who we know first hand have already been through so much.
“Scotland has a tradition of not putting up with this sort of human rights abuse and we are not categorically not putting up with it. “16 years ago, we led a strong campaign with support from across civic society against dawn raids until they were brought to an end.
“Public anger was such that on several occasions, protestors barricaded the Home Office building and stopped immigration enforcement vans leaving Brand Street in Govan.
“They had to stop because we protested as a society against this barbarism. “It’s strange that public money is being spent on these expensive dawn raids, especially as the numbers of asylum seekers into this country have dramatically fallen, and the proportion of those who win their asylum cases have never been higher, according to the home offices own statistics.