Kenmure Street LIVE: Glasgow residents gather to block UK Border Agency allegedly attempting to deport neighbours

Commenting on the dawn raid in Glasgow today which led to communities blocking immigration raid vans, Robina Qureshi, Director of Positive Action in Housing said:“We have seen a brilliant show of support from the local community for families from immigrant and asylum seeking backgrounds who right now in Glasgow, are too frightened to sleep for fear of dawn raids happening to them in their homes, where they are meant to be safe.

“They are being terrorised because they have the status of “asylum seeker”.

“This barbaric practice has no place in a civilised society.

“Im in no doubt that this is the Home Secretary simply using Glasgow and the rest of Scotland to stage her “new plan for immigration” by publicly intimidating vulnerable people who we know first hand have already been through so much.

“Scotland has a tradition of not putting up with this sort of human rights abuse and we are not categorically not putting up with it. “16 years ago, we led a strong campaign with support from across civic society against dawn raids until they were brought to an end.

“Public anger was such that on several occasions, protestors barricaded the Home Office building and stopped immigration enforcement vans leaving Brand Street in Govan.