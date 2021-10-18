Justin, 14, was found seriously injured at High Street train station in Glasgow at around 3.34pm on Saturday, October 16.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but was pronounced dead later that day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 19.

A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.