Police, the fire service and other emergency serivces, including a medical helicopter are responding after an explosion at a house in Ayr.

People are being urged to avoid the area with the Scottish Fire Service confirming their attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just after 7pm.

According to the Scottish Ambulance Service three people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm on Monday, 18 October.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

Images on social media showed debris scattered on the street in the residential Kincaidston area.

Emergency services are responding after an explosion at a house in Ayr.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 7.11pm on Monday, October 18 to reports of a dwelling fire in Gorse Park, Ayr.

“Operations control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

“Crews currently remain in attendance and are assisting emergency service partners.”

The cause of the blast is not yet known with social media users stating that the explosion could be heard for miles around.

Locals have been urged to stay away, with local businesses and nearby St Columba Church opening to offer shelter those who have been displaced and evacuated from their homes. Others have gathered at Queen Margaret Academy, the local secondary school.

The Kincaidston Community Centre has also said it was open for those who needed help.

One resident of Masonhill, an area near Kincaidston told The Scotsman: “I thought it was a sonic boom from an aircraft” while another added: “I though someone had banged against the house window.”

A number of roads around the area have closed as a result of the incident.

The Ayrshire Police Twitter account said: “We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm on Monday, 18 October.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time.”