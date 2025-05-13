The investigation into the murder of Josh Taplin has closed after the police’s main suspect dies in fall from window.

The investigation into the murder of a man in Glasgow has ended after a person of interest in the case fell from a window, police said.

The body of Josh Taplin, 28, was found inside a home in the Caldwell Avenue area of the city on Monday, May 5, with police treating his death as murder. A 41-year-old woman was also assaulted around the same time.

Police have now confirmed the investigation into the assault and murder has concluded following the death of a suspect in the case.

The 37-year-old man fell from a window in Killearn Street on Wednesday. Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

Detectives had been looking to interview the man in connection with the incident.