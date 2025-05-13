Josh Taplin: Murder investigation concludes after suspect dies in 'fall from window'
The investigation into the murder of a man in Glasgow has ended after a person of interest in the case fell from a window, police said.
The body of Josh Taplin, 28, was found inside a home in the Caldwell Avenue area of the city on Monday, May 5, with police treating his death as murder. A 41-year-old woman was also assaulted around the same time.
Police have now confirmed the investigation into the assault and murder has concluded following the death of a suspect in the case.
The 37-year-old man fell from a window in Killearn Street on Wednesday. Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.
Detectives had been looking to interview the man in connection with the incident.
Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Taplin’s death.