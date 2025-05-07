Josh Taplin was found dead in a property in Glasgow. | Police Scotland

Officers are appealing to the public for information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was found dead inside a Glasgow home.

The body of Josh Taplin, 28, was discovered at around 3.35pm on Monday, May 5 in a property in the Caldwell Avenue area of the city. Officers were called to the scene following reports of concern for a person.

The incident is being treated as murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances of his death, with police urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Josh at what is a very difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers.

“It is vital that we find answers for them and we are appealing for information as our enquiries continue.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything that could assist with our investigation then please get in touch, no matter how small that piece of information might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, I am asking people to check private CCTV footage and see if anything has been captured that could be important. Likewise, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that could assist, please contact us.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public. Officers remain in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to them.”

Those with information have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2069 of Monday, May 5. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.