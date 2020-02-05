Hunt for man with long purple hair who approached Scottish school boy

A 12-year-old boy was approached by a man outside his school.

The boy was walking along Station Road West, Peterculter, Aberdeen at about 3.30pm on Tuesday when the stranger approached him in a car.

A young boy was approached by a man outside his school picture: JPI Media

The driver has been described to officers as white and in his 30s. He has long purple hair with blue streaks and was wearing a jacket that had a light-blue coloured hood and black cuffs.

He was also wearing sunglasses.

Sergeant Kevin Souter of the Nigg Local Policing Team said: “We have been carrying out enquries in the local area and checking CCTV footage to gather more information on this report.

“I would ask anyone who recognises this man’s description, or anyone who was in the area at the time, who can assist our enquiry to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 2367 of Tuesday, 4 February, 2020.”