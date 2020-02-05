Woman robbed at Motherwell level crossing

Police in Lanarkshire are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Motherwell last month.

The incident happened around 1.05am on Thursday, January 16, on the level crossing at Bellshill Road.

A woman was pushing her bike over the crossing when she was approached and threatened by two other women.

She handed over some money and was then forced to go to a cash machine in Bellshill Road and withdraw a further sum of cash.

The first suspect is described as 5’6” tall and aged in her mid-40s. She was wearing a pink baseball cap with diamantes on it and a pink jacket.

The second suspect is described as 5’5” tall, with black hair tied back in a ponytail, and also aged in her mid-40s. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and trainers.

Detective Constable Graeme Stoddart said: “Fortunately the woman was not injured, but she has been left very upset by what happened.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened or recognises who was involved to get in touch. I am also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.